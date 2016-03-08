From England: CR7 tells Dybala to join Manchester United
02 August at 13:00According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper the Daily Mail, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has asked his WhatsApp group chat with other Juve players for advice about what to do in regards to the potential move to Manchester United that is on the cards for him.
Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly responded to Dybala, telling him that he must join Manchester United if he wants to become a champion.
