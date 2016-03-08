From England: Cristiano Ronaldo eligible for Old Trafford return
20 September at 21:30The Guardian in England states that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be eligible for the bianconeri to play against former side Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo had seen red in his Juventus Champions League debut yesterday as he was apparently accused of pulling Valencia defender Jeison Murillo's hair during the Old Lady's game one against the Los Che.
The Guardian state that Ronaldo will only serve a one-match ban for the red-card against the Spanish side and it will make him eligible to play against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October.
It has been stated that Ronaldo could yet serve a three-match ban for the offense yesterday but it seems as though UEFA mention in their rule book that only a one-match ban is mandatory and further bans and expulsions are determined by investigation of the offense committed.
The Guardian certainly is a reliable outlet and this report does come as good news not just for Juve, but for Man United fans as well.
