From England: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves €20,000 tip at Greek hotel
19 July at 11:30According to reports from English tabloid newspaper The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo left workers stunned at the Greek luxury hotel where he was staying on his holiday as he departed, but not before leaving a tip to be shared amongst the staff of €20,000.
After he was eliminated from the World Cup with Portugal, who were defeated by Uruguay in the Round of 16, he enjoyed a holiday out in Greece with his family and friends.
He was staying at a luxury hotel-resort and was reportedly so taken aback by the quality of service, that he left a five-figure tip before leaving.
After he left, he flew to Turin to be unveiled by Juventus, where he delivered his first press conference, saying how he was grateful for the opportunity to play for a club like Juventus at the age of 33.
Ronaldo’s transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus set them back around €105 million, with the player earning a yearly wage of around €30 million.
