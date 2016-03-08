From England: Crucial week for Lukaku to Inter, striker wants immediate move
02 July at 15:45Romelu Lukaku is one of Inter Milan's dream signing in the ongoing transfer market. The Belgian striker showed up at Manchester United's sports centre ahead of schedule to be found in perfect shape for his potential future experience with the Nerazzurri and Marotta with Ausilio are ready to accelerate a move.
According to Manchester Evening News, the Belgian striker would like to leave Manchester United before July 8 when Solskjaer's group travels to Australia for their pre-season tour.
Sources close to the player also state that this week could a crucial one for Lukaku's transfer to the San Siro. After the British club rejected the first proposal for a two-year loan deal with obligation to buy for a total figure of 70 million euros, Inter will look to find a definitive agreement and bring Conte's dream striker to Italy.
Lukaku joined United two summers ago and has appeared in 96 matches for the club in all competitions ever since, scoring 42 goals and assisting another 13 in the process.
