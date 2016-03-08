From England: Everton want Lazio and Inter Milan full-backs
13 July at 18:45According to reports from Goal.com, Everton are interested in two Serie A full-backs; Lazio’s Belgian Jordan Lukaku and Inter Milan’s Brazilian Dalbert.
Dalbert failed to make the impact he was expected to at Inter Milan and the club could already be looking to part with the left-back.
Jordan Lukaku has struggled with fitness issues this season and was left out of Roberto Martinez’s Belgian squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Although Lazio fans would be sad to see him go, Lukaku would likely set the Toffees back around €20 million; money which could be reinvested in a player who is able to last a full 90 minutes.
Everton are also interested in Barcelona’s Lucas Digne, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha and Hertha’s Marvin Plattenhardt, as they look to rebuild their squad under new boss Marco Silva.
