From England: Florentino Perez opts for Mbappe over Neymar

In the past couple of months, there have been rumours of a possible transfer that would bring Neymar to Real Madrid. However, according to the most recent reports from England, in particular, the Independent , Kylian Mbappe is the great market objective for Florentino Perez for next summer.For the Real Madrid boss, Mbappe is a strategic signing. Especially after losing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the most medialized footballer of the club and a guarantee of goals.Since his departure, Madrid has lost a lot of striking power, waiting to see how Luka Jovic responds to his challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Mbappe, however, the Los Blancos would recover a player who ensures an amazing number of goals as well as publicity.A move this summer seems ruled out, although a few months ago Mbappe himself hinted that he could leave PSG. Neymar, meanwhile, would not have been a priority for the Spanish club in recent years. Even less after knowing that Barcelona has always been his first choice.