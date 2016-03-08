From England: Florentino Perez opts for Mbappe over Neymar
25 July at 20:15In the past couple of months, there have been rumours of a possible transfer that would bring Neymar to Real Madrid. However, according to the most recent reports from England, in particular, the Independent, Kylian Mbappe is the great market objective for Florentino Perez for next summer.
For the Real Madrid boss, Mbappe is a strategic signing. Especially after losing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the most medialized footballer of the club and a guarantee of goals.
Since his departure, Madrid has lost a lot of striking power, waiting to see how Luka Jovic responds to his challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Mbappe, however, the Los Blancos would recover a player who ensures an amazing number of goals as well as publicity.
A move this summer seems ruled out, although a few months ago Mbappe himself hinted that he could leave PSG. Neymar, meanwhile, would not have been a priority for the Spanish club in recent years. Even less after knowing that Barcelona has always been his first choice.
Go to comments