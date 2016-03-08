From England: Florentino Perez opts for Mbappe over Neymar

25 July at 20:15
In the past couple of months, there have been rumours of a possible transfer that would bring Neymar to Real Madrid. However, according to the most recent reports from England, in particular, the Independent, Kylian Mbappe is the great market objective for Florentino Perez for next summer.

For the Real Madrid boss, Mbappe is a strategic signing. Especially after losing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, the most medialized footballer of the club and a guarantee of goals.

Since his departure, Madrid has lost a lot of striking power, waiting to see how Luka Jovic responds to his challenge at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Mbappe, however, the Los Blancos would recover a player who ensures an amazing number of goals as well as publicity.

A move this summer seems ruled out, although a few months ago Mbappe himself hinted that he could leave PSG. Neymar, meanwhile, would not have been a priority for the Spanish club in recent years. Even less after knowing that Barcelona has always been his first choice.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.