From England: Former Juventus star won't ask for Man Utd exit
06 September at 16:30Manchester United star Paul Pogba will reportedly not seek a move away from Old Trafford this January, despite interest from Juventus in bringing him back to Turin.
Pogba has been linked with a move away from United over the past few months, as speculations about his relationship with Jose Mourinho hitting rock bottom continue to float.
The Daily Mirror in England state that Pogba will not ask for a transfer from United in January and could be willing to stay till next summer, despite interest from Juventus.
It was previously stated that Pogba will ask for a transfer in January but it now seems as if he would be willing to stay at Old Trafford after Barcelona had made an offer of 50 million euros plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes for the Frenchman.
Pogba considers Juventus to be his prime destination, if he does leave United.
