From England: Guardiola to Juventus links are 'ridiculous' and 'don't deserve an official response'

Reports from England have rubbished rumors linking Pep Guardiola with a move to Juventus, saying that they are ridiculous and don't even deserve an official statement from Manchester City.



With Massimiliano Allegri set to leave Juventus at the end of the season, many names are being linked with a move to Turin. One of them is Pep Guardiola, among the list of Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri.



But the Sun states that rumors of Guardiola to Juve are so ridiculous that they don't even deserve an official statement from the reigning Premier League Champions. City will not entertain any offers from Juve and any idea of him leaving will not be tolerated.

