From England: Ibrahimovic agrees to rejoin AC Milan

It's no secret that the Italian need to reinforce their squad in January, currently sitting in 11th place. In particular, the attack needs to be improved, as they have scored far too little goals at the start of this season.

According to the English outlet The Telegraph , Ibrahimovic has accepted an offer from the Rossoneri, which will see him return to the club seven years after leaving. There is an agreement in principle between the parties, although the report doesn't mention any details on the matter.

It remains to be seen how much truth there is to the report, as Italian media hasn't followed up on it, yet. In any case, Milan seem to be getting closer for each day that passes.

The Ibrahimovic to AC Milan saga could soon come to an end. The Swedish international has been heavily linked with the Rossoneri as of late, given that his contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of the month. In fact, a report claims that he has accepted an offer.