From England: Inter and Juventus to battle it out for Tottenham star
21 April at 23:00According to the latest reports out of England, not only Real Madrid are after Christian Eriksen. In fact, new claims suggest that two Serie A sides are interested in the player, ready to make their respective attempt in the summer.
Tottenham's attacking midfielder has a contract until 2020 with the club and as of now, a contract renewal is yet to be agreed upon. According to the English outlet The Mirror, Inter and Juventus are interested in the player's services, as well as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
However, it all depends on Tottenham's negotiations with the player. Should they fail to reach an agreement though, then multiple clubs will line up to try and secure the player for free next summer. An alternative scenario would be that Tottenham decide to sell Eriksen this summer, in order to avoid losing him for free in one year.
