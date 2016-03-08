From England: Inter and Milan face competition for Ozil
26 October at 12:30According to what has been reported by the British press, AC Milan and Inter Milan have not given up on the idea of signing wantaway Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Ozil has fallen out of favour in North London as it appears that head coach Unai Emery does not want to utilise the experienced German midfielder, who was linked with a move away from the club in the summer.
As well as Milan and Inter, a new challenger has entered the race, MLS side LA Galaxy. This comes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's time at the club appears to be at an end and, therefore, the club have a designated player slot to fill and can therefore offer the German a bumper pay package to tempt him to move to the States.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments