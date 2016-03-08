From England: Inter continue to monitor Chelsea’s Giroud
01 January at 14:20Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are evaluating the situation of English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based outfit and has been linked with a move away from the club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
As per the latest report, Inter continue to evaluate the possibility of bringing Giroud to the San Siro in the mid-season transfer window as they look to bolster their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign.
However, for Inter, the bad news is the presence of French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in the scenario who are also interested in signing the World Cup-winning striker and have already established contact with Chelsea in this regard.
The 33-year-old has been with the Blues since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.
