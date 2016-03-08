From England: Inter eye move for United’s Matic in January
17 December at 11:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to make a move for English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Nemanja Matic, as per the Telegraph.
The Serbia international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign despite injuries to number of options in the midfield.
Matic is also in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded an extension in the near future.
With Euro 2020 around the corner where Serbia are still in the race to cement a spot, it is believed that the former Chelsea midfielder is looking for a way out in order to get more first-team minutes under his belt.
As per the latest report, Inter are willing to offer Matic an escape route from United in January just like they did to his two former teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window.
