From England: Inter ready to compete with Barca for Arsenal’s Aubameyang
01 January at 16:25Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are ready to compete with Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona for the signing of English Premier League club Arsenal’s star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per Daily Mail cited by Calciomercato.com
The Gabon international has been in prolific form for the North London-based outfit but is reportedly unhappy with the club’s ambition in the recent past.
There were reports that Barcelona were ready to take advantage of the situation by making a move for the in-form striker in the summer transfer window when he will have only 12 months left on his current contract, but as per the latest report, Inter are also interested in signing the versatile striker and will compete with the Catalan-based club in the summer of 2020.
Aubameyang has been at Arsenal since January 2018 when he moved from German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for a reported transfer fee of €63.75 million.
