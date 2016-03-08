From England: Inter's target Matic decides future destination
29 November at 10:50English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s out-of-favour midfielder Nemanja Matic has decided his future destination.
The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest development, Matic has decided that he will not renew his contract with the club and is now looking forward for a move to Serie A.
