From England: Inter to return for Chelsea’s Giroud after facing difficulty in signing Napoli’s Llorente
24 January at 18:40Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are likely to make another attempt to sign English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran striker Olivier Giroud, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
There have been reports of interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in signing Giroud in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
However, recently, Inter turned their attention towards signing league rivals Napoli’s Fernando Llorente in a player-swap which would include winger Matteo Politano.
But the deal did not materialise because of a number of complications and now Napoli are about to complete the signing of the 26-year-old on 18-month loan deal with an obligation to make it permanent for €20 million.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Inter are now likely to turn their attention towards the World Cup-winning striker in the ongoing transfer window.
