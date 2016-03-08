From England: Jose Mourinho may join Premier League side Arsenal
25 October at 23:00Former Chelsea and Inter coach Jose Mourinho may join Premier League side Arsenal, according to reports from the British press via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 56-year-old Portuguese coach was seen in the stands of the Emirates stadium during the Gunner’s 3-2 victory over Portuguese side Vitória S.C. in the Europa League yesterday.
Mourinho revealed in the summer to Sky Sports his desire to return to club management following his dismissal from Premier League side Manchester United last December, following just seven wins in the first 17 games of last season. Furthermore, the pressure on current Arsenal coach Unai Emery may give the former Real Madrid coach an available position to consider.
Despite the fact that Arsenal sit fifth in the league table after nine games, former Paris Saint Germain coach Emery has been under pressure due to the club’s lacklustre performances and unconfident play on the pitch, as well as his handling of the Mesut Ozil situation.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments