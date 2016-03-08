From England: Juve in pole position to sign United target Haaland in January
25 December at 12:00Italian Serie A giants Juventus are in a pole position to sign Red Bull (RB) Salzburg’s star forward Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window, as per Daily mail cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the world after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 22 matches in all competitions.
There have been reports of interest in Haaland from number of top clubs in Europe including the likes of English Premier League giants Manchester United and German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund in the recent past.
As per the latest report, the Turin-based club are in a pole position to sign the Norway international as his manager Mino Raiola is eager to bring him to the Serie A.
It is believed that the Old Lady are ready to pay €30 million for the singing of the player and are willing to offer him a five-year contract.
