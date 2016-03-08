From England: Juve, Inter target Eriksen chooses Real as next club
14 December at 11:30English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen has chosen Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid as his next club, as per fichajes.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club where he has rejected number of offers for an extension in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Eriksen has decided to run down his contract and join Real as a free-agent in the summer of 2020.
The news will be a disappointing one for the likes Italian Serie A clubs Inter Milan and Juventus who were also keen regarding signing the versatile midfielder.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
Since then, the 27-year-old has represented his current club in 295 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 68 goals along with providing 88 assists.
