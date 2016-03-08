From England: Juve interested in two Chelsea players
02 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing two players from English Premier League outfit Chelsea in the near future, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Turin-based club are having an up and down season and lost their number-one spot on the league table with a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo while playing at home on Sunday.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Juve’s current manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in bringing left-back Emerson Palmieri and veteran winger Willian to the club in the near future with whom he has already worked during his time at Stamford Bridge.
Willian is currently going through the final year of his contract and he will be available to negotiate with other clubs as a free-agent if a contract extension will not be agreed till January 1, 2020.
On the other hand, Emerson has emerged as the first-choice left-back at the London-based club since the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard who has preferred him over Spaniard Marcos Alonso.
