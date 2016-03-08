From England: Juve prepare 'mega offer' for Liverpool superstar

The transfer market just shut its door but rumours are still circulating regarding many possible transfer outcomes already for next summer. Besides many high-level players with expiring contracts, teams will also be looking to reinforce their sides also on the regular market. And one of these teams will also definitely be Juventus.



And, if reports from The Sun (via ilbianconero.com) are to be believed, the Bianconeri are thinking of making a mega offer for Liverpool's superstar Virgil Van Dijk. The English tabloid says that Juve are prepared to offer a figure of almost 180 million euros to bring the Dutchman to the Allianz Stadium.



The newspaper believes that after winning many trophies with Liverpool, Juve are convinced that Van Dijk could be ready for a new adventure, especially after playing for many years in the Premier League.



For now, it does indeed seem very unlikely, seeing the incredible moment Liverpool are going through. However, in the future, who knows and we will have to wait a couple of months to see if there is a basis to these rumours.