From England: Juve preparing mega swap deal to bring Pogba back to Turin

The Daily Star in England is sure of it. Juventus are ready to offer Adrien Rabiot and 70 million euros to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.



The Red Devils are reportedly ready to sell the Frenchman since the club is not satisfied at all with the player's commitment to United. After buying him from the Bianconeri for more than 100 million euros in 2016, they could be tempted by the proposal of Juve who would like to bring Pogba back to Turin and to do so they would be willing to sell Rabiot, valued at 25 million euros.



The English club would like to earn around 170 million euros from a possible sale in this market session but Juve's proposal could be a good compromise for Manchester United.