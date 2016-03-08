From England: Juve target Eriksen informs Spurs about intent to leave in January
31 December at 18:30English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen has communicated to the club’s hierarchy that he is looking to leave in the January transfer window, as per The Athletic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected number offers for an extension in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Eriksen—who has been attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus, Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid and English Premier League club Manchester United in the recent past—has informed the club’s hierarchy that he is looking to leave in the mid-season transfer window.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
Since then, the 27-year-old has represented his club in 299 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 69 goals along with 89 assists.
