From England: Juve target Eriksen rejects contract renewal offer from Spurs
27 November at 09:40English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen has rejected an offer for a contract renewal from his club, as per The Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has attracted interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus, Spanish La Liga outfit Real Madrid and Spurs’ league rivals Manchester United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Eriksen has rejected an offer of a renewed contract with salary up to £150,000 per week as he is looking to leave the club in the summer as a free-agent.
The 27-year-old has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.50 million.
Since then, Eriksen has represented his current club in 293 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 68 goals and provided 88 assists.
