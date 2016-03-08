From England: Juve target Eriksen rejects move to Man United
23 December at 11:25English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspurs’ veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen has rejected an offer of a move to league rivals Manchester United in the January transfer window, as per Daily Star.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based outfit and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Real Madrid from Spain and Juventus from Italy.
As per the latest report, United were eager to make a move for Erikesen in the mid-season transfer window but the player has rejected any idea of moving to the Manchester-based club in the near future.
The news will be a welcome one for both Juve and Real who will now look to sign the midfielder for cheap in the upcoming transfer window.
Eriksen has been at Spurs since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €13.5 million.
