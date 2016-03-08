From England: Juve target Haaland prefers Man United move
16 December at 11:10English Premier League outfit Manchester United have received a major boost in their bid to sign Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg’s star striker Erling Braut Haaland in the January transfer window, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Europe after managing to score 28 goals along with providing seven assists in just 28 matches in all competitions for his current club.
It was reported earlier that Haaland has been attracting interest from number of top European clubs including the likes of Juventus from Italy, Real Madrid from Spain and Borussia Dortmund from Germany.
But as per the latest report, the Norway international would prefer a move to United where his countrymen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently the first-team manager.
It is believed that the Red Devils are more than willing to make a move for the star striker in the January transfer window after it was revealed that he has a secret release clause of just €20 million in his contract.
