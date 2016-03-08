From England: Juve to insert cash into Icardi-Dybala swap deal to get it done

According to what has been reported by the British media, Juventus are keen on completing a swap deal for Paulo Dybala and Inter Milan's Argentine forward Mauro Icardi; with reports suggesting that the Bianconeri could be willing to add another €20m in cash into the deal.Juventus and Inter reportedly value Dybala and Icardi at €110m each; therefore Juventus are attempting to use cash to persuade Inter into a deal that they may otherwise not accept. The chances of Mauro Icardi staying at Inter past the summer are slim and, given the off-the-field crisis centred on the Argentine striker at the moment, the Nerazzurri will probably be glad to see the back of him.Dybala, meanwhile, has found less space since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer and, therefore, the Argentine attacking midfielder could be on his way out of the club - as the Bianconeri look to balance the books and help recover funds in light of UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.