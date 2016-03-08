From England: Juventus can sign Man City target dubbed 'the new CR7' on one condition
09 June at 17:15Juventus and Manchester City appear to be leading the pack to sign Benfica starlet Joao Felix. The young Portuguese forward broke onto the scene this season with a strong series of performances and has caught the eye of top clubs across Europe. Juventus and Manchester City have been named as the frontrunners yet Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona have all also been touted as potential destinations for the Portuguese forward.
Now, according to what has been reported by the Sunday Mirror, Benfica are prepared to let Joao Felix leave the club but only if his release clause is almost met and that the player is allowed to stay in Portugal for another season on loan.
This will catch the attention of both Juventus and Manchester City who have been reportedly considering a move for the talented young striker. However, Joao Felix's release clause is set at 120 million euros and Benfica are certainly unwilling to let him leave for anything less than 100 million euros.
