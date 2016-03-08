From England: Juventus close to missing out on Paul Pogba
15 July at 16:45Premier League giants Manchester United are reportedly set to keep Paul Pogba at the club despite interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.
Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Man United and has been linked with a move to the Los Blancos and to the bianconeri.
The Guardian in England claim that United have not received any offers for the French star and he is now increasingly likely to stay at the club this summer due to that.
The English transfer deadline happens to be the 8th of August and United have already lost Ander Herrera on a free transfer and selling Pogba would mean United will have very little time to bring in a replacement.
Pogba himself has previously claimed that this summer would be a good time to seek a 'new challenge' and his agent Mino Raiola has also revealed that he wants to leave the club.
Juve and Real remain interested but it is unlikely they make an offer.
