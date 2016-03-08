From England: Juventus could compete with Liverpool for German sensation

Serie A giants Juventus could reportedly be set to compete with Liverpool for the signature of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.



The German star has become one of the best youngsters in Europe because of his performances for the Die Werkself. He was on Bayern Munich's radar this past summer but has stayed at the club for atleast another season.



Daily Star claim that Juve are in the running for Havertz and their game against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League can play a big role in that. But the report also states that there's every chance Liverpool snatch the youngster away from the bianconeri.