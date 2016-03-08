From England: Juventus could re-sign Chelsea star
30 September at 10:15According to what has been reported by English newspaper The Sun this morning, Juventus could be eyeing up a Turin return for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata. Morata joined Chelsea before the 17/18 season for around €65 million; having spent two seasons in Serie A with Juve in the 14/15 and 15/16 seasons.
Morata signed for Juve in a deal which gave Real Madrid a buy-back clause; which Los Blancos exercised before the 2016/17 season. Morata scored 15 La Liga goals in 26 matches that season and earned a move to Chelsea.
However, a string of shaky performances, the arrival of new Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri and the shining offensive performances of Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard means that Morata is quickly falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.
Therefore, it is in the Spaniard’s best interest to perhaps seek a move elsewhere; with Juventus a possible destination. Juventus still need to offload some of their non-important offensive players but with Higuain gone, Juve could seek another striker. Max Allegri has favoured the use of Cristiano Ronaldo on the wing, with Mario Mandzukic, for the meantime, shining as a lone striker.
