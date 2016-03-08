From England: Juventus join Liverpool and Man United in race for Fulham starlet

Ryan Sessegnon is one of the most brilliant young talents in the Premier League. The versatile left-back has scored 2 goals and made 6 assists in 32 appearances for Fulham in the Premier League this season but is certain to leave the club this summer, with the club already relegated.



According to The Sun, in addition to the big clubs in the Premier League like Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham, there would also be Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain interested in Sessegnon.



Therefore, even the Italian champions were struck by the youngster's talent and would be ready to pay a sum close to the 45 million euros requested by Fulham.