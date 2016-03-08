From England: Juventus leapfrogged, Zaniolo wants Tottenham

16 July at 21:00
Roma continue their project of building a competitive team this summer, after a pretty dull season last time out. The Giallorossi, however, risk losing Nicolo Zaniolo, one of their best players last campaign.
 
In fact, as a result of his performances last season, he has attracted the interest of several big clubs, both in Italy and England. Therefore, Roma have reportedly slapped a price tag of €55m on the youngster.
 
Juventus are one of the teams interested, willing to include Gonzalo Higuain in the negotiations to convince the Olimpico side. A tempting offer for the Giallorossi, as they are looking for a striker, though the cash compensation will be decisive.
 
As reported by Daily Mail, Tottenham are also interested in the youngster, having already reached an agreement in principle with the player. All that's left for Spurs is the consent of Roma to close the deal.

