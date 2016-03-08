From England: Juventus leapfrogged, Zaniolo wants Tottenham

In fact, as a result of his performances last season, he has attracted the interest of several big clubs, both in Italy and England. Therefore, Roma have reportedly slapped a price tag of €55m on the youngster.

Juventus are one of the teams interested, willing to include Gonzalo Higuain in the negotiations to convince the Olimpico side. A tempting offer for the Giallorossi, as they are looking for a striker, though the cash compensation will be decisive.

Roma continue their project of building a competitive team this summer, after a pretty dull season last time out. The Giallorossi, however, risk losing Nicolo Zaniolo, one of their best players last campaign.