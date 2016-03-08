From England, Juventus to swap Dybala for Lukaku
06 March at 12:10According to the Sun, Manchester United are interested in signing Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. Dybala, whose contract expires in June 2022, has an estimated market value of €120m. Manchester United are thought to have been impressed with the Argentinian, when they have sent scouts to watch him over the last two seasons. However this season Dybala has struggled to achieve the levels of performance that he has in previous years, perhaps due to having to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently he has been replaced in the starting line up by Bernadeschi, and has had to settle for brief cameo appearances.
Lukaku has suffered a similar fate at Manchester United this season, with Solskjaer seeming to prefer Rashford’s pace to spearhead his attack. Although in recent weeks Lukaku has found his way back into the side after Rashford was injured, and has taken his chance by scoring 4 goals in his last two games.
Manchester United would have to offer a deal of Lukaku plus cash if they are to tempt Juventus into selling, with the Belgian’s market value perceived to be around the €90m mark.
Go to comments