From England: Liverpool back in for Real Madrid target
25 June at 16:35Reports from England suggest that Premier League giants Liverpool have reopened talks to sign Lyon winger Nabil Fekir.
The 24-year-old Lyon man has featured in both of France's games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and has come on as a substitute against France and Peru. Fekir appeared in 30 Ligue 1 games, scoring 18 times and assisted eight times.
Daily Mirror report that Liverpool have reopened talks to sign Fekir, weeks after a move fell through.
While Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that Real Madrid are interested in Fekir, Liverpool have come back in for the Frenchman.
It is said that Aulas has now increased his asking price for Fekir, Liverpool and Lyon are 15 million apart in their valuation for the player.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
