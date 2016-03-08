From England: Liverpool prepare contract renewal for Real Madrid target
31 July at 17:45According to what has been reported by English tabloid newspaper the Mirror, Liverpool are set to offer a new contract to 26-year-old winger Sadio Mané, who has been recently given the number 10 shirt that was last held by Philippe Coutinho.
Mane was, at one point this summer, a top target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, however, the Kop look eager to tie their star down.
It is thought that Mane’s contract will be a 5-year extension, keeping the versatile forward in Liverpool until 2023. Last season, in the Premier League, Mane scored 10 goals and assisted a further 7; whilst he also netted a goal for Senegal in the FIFA World Cup, in a 2-2 draw with Japan.
This adds further complications for Real Madrid who have, until now, failed to properly replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus in the dubbed ‘deal of the century’.
Now, Liverpool fans can look forward to the future of their club, with head coach Jurgen Klopp eager to prove that the club is no longer a ‘stepping stone’.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments