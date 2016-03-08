From England: Man City consider move for Inter’s Skriniar in January
07 January at 19:00English Premier League giants Manchester City are considering making a move for Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s centre-back Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window, as per the Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Manchester-based club have been struggling in the ongoing campaign on the defensive front, largely because of a serious injury to first-choice centre-back Aymeric Laporte.
Therefore, as per the latest report, City’s hierarchy have identified Inter’s Skriniar—who is highly-rated in the football community—as a perfect fit and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
The 24-year-old has been with the Milan-based club since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €34 million.
Since then, Skriniar has represented his current club in 110 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals along with providing three assists.
