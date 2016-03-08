From England: Man City interested in signing Barca’s defender in January
10 December at 11:50English Premier League outfit Manchester City are interested in signing Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s centre-back Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window, as per l’Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, City—who are currently struggling with injuries on the defensive front—have identified Umtiti as the perfect fit and are likely to make a move in the January transfer window.
