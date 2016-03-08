From England: Man City ready to deal Barcelona blow in Lautaro pursuit
12 April at 14:00Lautaro Martinez seems to be the number one goal for Barcelona to reinforce the attack this summer but it seems that the Catalans could have a tough rival in the race for the Inter Milan star.
According to the Daily Express in England (via mundodeportivo.com), Manchester City would have decided to activate the 111 million euros release clause in the Argentinian's contract at the San Siro. The English side is ready to pay the amount in the month of July and thus anticipate other suitors of the player.
If that was the case, the Blaugrana would have to try to negotiate a deal with the Nerazzurri on the basis of a deal that would also involve technical counterparts along with cash. Arturo Vidal seems to be the most likely name to be included but there are also other players such as Rafinha, Rakitic or even Alena.
As pointed out by Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club could have an advantage considering the time of their pursuit of the attacker. Moreover, Lautaro would like to play alongside Lionel Messi, who would welcome him with open at the Nou Camp.
