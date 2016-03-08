From England: Man United and Tottenham refuse to give up on Bruno Fernandes
27 November at 18:00Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur refuse to give up on Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes, despite his recent contract renewal, according to a report from British tabloid the Sun via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the former Sampdoria and Udinese midfielder signed a new contract with the Portuguese club yesterday, not particularly to pledge his future to the club but instead force interested clubs to pay more for his signature. Therefore, both the interested English clubs are still hoping to sign the player next summer.
However, there is only one issue, the price. The report highlights how the Premier League teams, as well as any other interested clubs, will have to pay around €90 million to secure to the 25-year-old. Despite this set back, Fernandes is likely to be an important player in next summer’s transfer window, as he was in this summer.
So far this season, Fernandes has made 17 appearances for Sporting Lisbon, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in the process.
Apollo Heyes
