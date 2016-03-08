From England: Man United plotting 'audacious' loan move for Gareth Bale
09 June at 12:30Gareth Bale seems to be destined to leave Real Madrid this summer, considering his not idyllic relationship with coach Zinedine Zidane. There is a lot of interest in the Welshman, especially from the Premier League, with Manchester United seemingly being the most serious suitor.
According to Mirror, the Red Devils are ready to make an "audacious" loan offer to Real Madrid to acquire Bale's services and thus not having to pay the 84 million euros that the Los Blancos demand for the attacker.
The British newspaper explains that the English club wants to loan Bale for a season, with the option to extend it for another year. This would allow Real Madrid to save up to 56 million euros from the player's salary. United are also willing to pay a loan fee for the move to materialize.
Bale had a somewhat negative season at the Santiago Bernabeu and was not used as desired by the three Real Madrid coaches throughout the season. Nevertheless, he registered 14 goals and made 6 assists across all competitions for the club.
Go to comments