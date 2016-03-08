From England: Man Utd held talks for Wolves star
21 September at 23:40Premier League giants Manchester United had reportedly held talks with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves this past summer.
Neves joined Wolves in what was a shocking club record move from Porto in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 16 million euros. Since then, the Portuguese star has impressed for the club, helping them climb back into the Premier League.
According to the British press, United did hold talks with Neves' agent Jorge Mendes this past summer, after Jose Mourinho confirmed that he had indeed talked to Mendes but the United boss hadn't mentioned the reason.
The British press are speculating that the reason for meeting with Mendes was that the Red Devils were interested in bringing Neves to Old Trafford and had made advances towards a possible deal.
Neves' current deal at the Molineux Stadium expires in the summer of 2023 and tomorrow, Wolves will travel to Old Trafford to face United.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments