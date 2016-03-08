From England: Man Utd prepare attempt for Dybala, Juve set price tag

23 July at 21:30
Maurizio Sarri considers him a very important player for his attack. However, the future of Paulo Dybala is yet to be decided. Therefore, a big-money move this summer can't be ruled out for the Argentinian.
 
As reported by today's edition of Daily Mail, Manchester United remain very interested in the player, having been linked with him for quite some time now. This summer, in other words, a deal could materialize.
 
In fact, the Red Devil's manager, Ole Solskjaer, has decided to bet on the Argentine attacker, readying an offer which will be presented to Juventus very soon. Of course, the Italian side have already prepared for this scenario, given that the future is far from certain.
 
In fact, the Bianconeri have already set their price tag for Dybala, not willing to accept anything less than €100m. A very high price, given the season that the 25-year-old had last season, disappointing many.

