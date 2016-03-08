From England: Man Utd slap hefty price tag on Pogba amid Juve interest
03 January at 15:15
Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United. The choice of the French midfielder is no longer a mystery, looking for a new experience after a few years of poor results with the Red Devils. Perhaps, a return to Juventus could materialize after all.
The Bianconeri have been following him for quite some time, studying the operation. However, according to reports from Daily Express and Daily Star (via Calciomercato.com), the Frenchman certainly won't be cheap: Man Utd have slapped a €150m price tag on Pogba.
