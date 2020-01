From England: Man Utd slap hefty price tag on Pogba amid Juve interest

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United. The choice of the French midfielder is no longer a mystery, looking for a new experience after a few years of poor results with the Red Devils. Perhaps, a return to Juventus could materialize after all.The Bianconeri have been following him for quite some time, studying the operation. However, according to reports from Daily Express and Daily Star ( via Calciomercato.com ), the Frenchman certainly won't be cheap: Man Utd have slapped a €150m price tag on Pogba.