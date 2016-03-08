From England: Man Utd starlet set to get Pogba treatment from Mourinho
28 September at 20:45Reports from England state that Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford is set to get the same treatment as the one that Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have got at the club.
Mourinho's relationship with Pogba has been documented very well over the last few days and the Portuguese has never been on good terms with Anthony Martial too, as the Frenchman has not impressed under the manager following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez last January.
The Daily Mail say that the next player to get that treatment in Marcus Rashford, who has not impressed too much under the tutelage of Mourinho so far.
It is stated by the newspaper that Mourinho is not happy with the attitude that Rashford during United's 3-0 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.
Rashford has made just one start this season for the Red Devils and is yet to score a goal in any competition. He did score seven times for United last season but has failed to nail down a spot for himself in the first team.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments