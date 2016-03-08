From England: Manchester City close to signing Leicester star
03 July at 13:20Leicester City superstar Riyadh Mahrez has been handed permission to skip the club's training, with the English media believing that a move to Manchester City appears very close.
Mahrez was a vital part of the Leicester side that won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season under Claudio Ranieri. The Algerian appeared in 36 Premier League games last season, scoring 12 times and assisting ten times.
Sky Sports say that Mahrez has been given permission to skip Leicester City training and it appears as though a move to Manchester City now appearing close.
Mahrez did hand in a transfer request last January, but a move to Man City never materialised as the Foxes rejected multiple approaches for him.
