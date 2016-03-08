From England: Manchester City line up €67 million bid for Wolves star
19 August at 14:00Manchester City had a relatively tame summer transfer window, spending just €72 million; most notably €68 million on Leicester City’s Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez. They only sold three players; goalkeepers Angus Gunn and Joe Hart, and centre-forward Olarenwaju Kayode – who has joined Shakhtar Donestk.
To perhaps make up for a lack of summer signings, English tabloid newspaper The Sun are today reporting that Manchester City are weighing up a potential offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves.
Neves, 21, joined Wolves for a club record fee of around €20 million last summer from Porto, scoring six in 42 as the club were promoted from the EFL Championship with ease. He scored on his Premier League debut against Everton last weekend and now reports are suggesting that Manchester City are preparing a €67 million bid for the Wolves starlet in January.
