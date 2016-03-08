From England: Manchester City want Inter defender, Guardiola keen
24 March at 16:45Reports from England state that Premier League giants Manchester United are desperate to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.
The Slovakian has been a target for both Manchester United and Barcelona over the last few months, but Inter have held onto him. But the Mirror from England now state that Manchester City want to sign the defender in the summer.
The Citizens are willing to shell out a fee of 100 million euros for Skriniar, who is yet to extend his Inter deal.
City are also keen to make the defender the highest paid player in the clubs history, along with making him the most expensive City signing ever.
It is believed that Inter are working on handing a new deal, with Pep Guardiola very keen on bringing the former Sampdoria man at the Etihad in the upcoming summer transfer window.
