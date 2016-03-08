From England: Manchester United defender in talks with Fenerbahce
13 August at 21:30According to what has been reported by the English newspaper the Mirror, Manchester United are in negotiations with Fenerbahce over their Argentine defender Marcos Rojo.
The reports suggest that Rojo would leave Old Trafford on loan for the season, possibly with an outlook regarding a potential purchase next summer.
Rojo is 28-years-old now and is beginning to fall out of favour in Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side. He signed for the club in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon, for a figure believed to be around €20 million.
Since then, Rojo has played over 100 times for the Red Devils in all competitions, finding the back of the net twice – once in his first season in the FA Cup – and in the league a couple of years later.
Manchester United got their 2018/19 Premier League season off to a good start when, despite reported problems behind the scenes, they defeated Leicester City 2-1.
