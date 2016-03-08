From England: Manchester United negotiations for Juventus and Arsenal target stall
23 July at 23:00According to various reports from the British media, negotiations between Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven for Mexican star Hirving Lozano have reached a point of blockade.
Lozano, 22, made a name for himself at the FIFA World Cup, scoring a fantastic goal as Mexico defeated Germany in the group stage, and having a brilliant season with PSV in the 17/18 Eredivisie.
Lozano is also a target for Juventus, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and just about every other club who saw him perform in Russia.
It is unclear whether or not Lozano will leave PSV at all, yet that won’t discourage the interest from a number of top clubs around Europe’s elite leagues.
Even if Manchester United appeared in pole position before the recent developments, the move has hit a barrier, presumably due to PSV’s demands for the player being higher than United are preparing to offer; at least without first offloading Anthony Martial.
